Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Ambarella worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $583,394. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $220.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

