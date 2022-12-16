Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

