Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

NPO stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

