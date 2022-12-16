Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.5 %

LFUS stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,674. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

