Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $2,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

BRO traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

