Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Integer comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Integer worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.