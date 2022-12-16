Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. CTS comprises approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of CTS worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CTS by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CTS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CTS by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,654. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

