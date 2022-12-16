Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,347 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Avanos Medical worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

