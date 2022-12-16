Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 8,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 849,768 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 794,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tronox by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 801,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

