Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 8,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 849,768 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 794,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tronox by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 801,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.