Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 16,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

