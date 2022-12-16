Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 20.1% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

