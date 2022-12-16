Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 750 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

NVO opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

