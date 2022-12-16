Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

