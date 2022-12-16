Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.03 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

