Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.45 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

