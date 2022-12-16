Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QCOM stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

