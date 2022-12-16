Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

