Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,359 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

