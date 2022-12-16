Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.