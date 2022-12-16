Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,495 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

