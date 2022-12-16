Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,093 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

