Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,120 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.