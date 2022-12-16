Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 312 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

