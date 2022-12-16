Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 398 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

