Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 4,066 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 29,221.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average is $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

