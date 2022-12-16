Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 4,199 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 50,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.11 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

