Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 4,565 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

