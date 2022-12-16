Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NYSE:NKE opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

