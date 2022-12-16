Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49.00 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $896.71 million and $49.00 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012360 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.01506739 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025368 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00032278 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.01742613 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001291 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Trust Wallet Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
