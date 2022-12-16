TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 156 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. TUI has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

