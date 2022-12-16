Tuttle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. TPG Pace Beneficial II accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 307,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 204,498 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 7.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 113,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

