Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,980. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

