Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I comprises about 1.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AUS remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,352. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

