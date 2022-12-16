Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition comprises about 1.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFAR. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,273. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

