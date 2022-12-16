Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.81

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 35709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

