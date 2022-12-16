Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.81

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 35709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.