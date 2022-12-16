Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.81

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 35709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
