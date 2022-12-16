U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 5.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.43. 6,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,140,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $872.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

