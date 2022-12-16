UBS Group Begins Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.86.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD traded down 0.07 on Thursday, hitting 2.62. 496,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.