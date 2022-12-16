Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

