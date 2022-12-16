Ultra Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.77 million and $735,103.85 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,411.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00617122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00273454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00054810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2116578 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,744,462.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

