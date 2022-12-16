Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.20

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Ultra has a total market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $712,523.03 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.208914 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $744,099.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

