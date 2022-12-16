Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CEO Michael Edward Manna Purchases 5,071 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna bought 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,943.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Edward Manna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna bought 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna bought 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $8,518.16.

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,558. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

