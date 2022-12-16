Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

