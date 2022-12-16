uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells $58,288.80 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $58,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
uniQure Stock Performance
Shares of QURE opened at $23.08 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Articles
