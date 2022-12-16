Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $4.25 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00032759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $80.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00405931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00017799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000432 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8260391 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 578 active market(s) with $68,369,210.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

