United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

