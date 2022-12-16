United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

