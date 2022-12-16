UNIUM Price Reaches $32.89 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $32.89 or 0.00193825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $95.66 million and approximately $809.44 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.05329636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.43 or 0.29061180 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 31.62740587 USD and is down -13.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $791.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.