Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
