Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 86.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186,699 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 322.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 264,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 344.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

