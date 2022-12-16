Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Upstart stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.06. Upstart has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $163.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,293 shares of company stock worth $346,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 327.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

