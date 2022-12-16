USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $443,731.14 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE USAC opened at $19.67 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -874.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.